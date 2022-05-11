Longleaf Film Festival returns to in-person celebrations this weekend The festival will highlight the best independent films that feature North Carolina connections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re getting more details on the Longleaf Film Festival and its return to in-person fun this weekend. This is year eight of the festival, which is a program of the North Carolina Museum of History.

You should make sure to pack the popcorn because there will be dozens of films to check out.

Longleaf screens films with North Carolina connections, through the people who make them, the places they are filmed, or their subject matter.

This year, they will be screening 68 films, including narrative and documentary features and shorts, animated films, spoken word productions, music videos, and high school student-made films.

The festival kicks off on Friday, May 13 at 4:15 pm with an amazing film block.

