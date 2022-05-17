How to properly plan for your future fishing trip What to take fishing this summer & what you can leave at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re heading into warmer weather and sunny days and that has many of us spending more time outdoors.

Maybe it’s a tradition or maybe you’re looking to get started but we have some tips for your next fishing trip.

QC@3 is joined by Wes Lawson, general manager of Jesse Brown’s Outdoors to show us what to put in your tackle box.

Lawson showed us what to take fishing this summer & what you can leave at home.

