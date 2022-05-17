Safe ways to deal with the baby formula shortage Now, we’re getting tips for families to deal with the shortage safely.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The baby formula shortage continues to grip much of the nation.

Now, we’re getting tips for families to deal with the shortage safely.

Katina Little is a pediatric nurse practitioner with Novant Health. She talked about why making your own formula at home is not a good solution.

Little also discussed the difference between a name brand and generic formula, as well as if this is a time to start transitioning your baby to other foods.

You may also like: StarMed in Charlotte giving out free baby formula to community amidst shortage

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.