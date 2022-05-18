Tips for growing summertime herbs We went to Emily Shepherd, the owner of Yard to Table, for some tips.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is a great time to start planting some herbs, and you don’t need a big garden to do it.

So, how do you get started? We went to Emily Shepherd, the owner of Yard to Table, for some tips.

She encourages growing herbs during the summer both in the ground and in a shallow pot that is kept in full sun with some afternoon shade.

In the fall, if you want to overwinter those herbs, move the pot in front of a window of a protected room like a garage, and bring it out on warm sunny days.

They will produce through the fall and into winter, giving out just as spring is returning and when you can start again with fresh plantings.

Watch the video above for more tips!

You may also like: Exploring the art and science of trees at UNC Charlotte Botanical Garden

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.