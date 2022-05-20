Grab a bite to eat at the Speedway Club

Grabbing a bite to eat at the Speedway Club Trevor Edey, sous chef of the Speedway Club at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, was in the QC Kitchen today whipping up a couple of tasty dishes using Coca-Cola.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who doesn’t like a cold Coca-Cola on a hot day?

Trevor Edey, sous chef of the Speedway Club at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, was in the QC Kitchen today whipping up a couple of delicious dishes using – you guess it – Coke!

Today, he made Coca-Cola glazed chicken skewers served with confetti rice and veg, and a fudge brownie made with Coca-Cola that was topped with vanilla ice cream and a Coca-Cola chocolate sauce.

Sounds good, right?

The Speedway Club is open to the public. You can check it out on the sixth floor of the Smith Tower, which overlooks the track. Great food with a great view.

The club does have a business casual dress code, so be prepared to spiff up a little bit before you go.

Want to know more? Visit the Speedway Club online.

