Summer on the way: Here is how to travel with your kids Different ways to prepare for a vacation with the kids this summer!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re heading into the summer season and for some of us, that means traveling with the kiddos.

Whether you’re planning a road trip, catching a flight or sticking close to home, we are learning some tips to make the vacationing with the little ones.

Jana Denton, the owner of Purple Nanny Agency in Charlotte joined QC@3 to provide us with some tips for those trips.

Denton listed three main things to get ready with:

1. Make a plan-be prepared

2. Safety-new surroundings and possible dangers

3. Activities- creative ways to keep the kids entertained

RELATED: Three ways to spruce up your outdoor space

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.