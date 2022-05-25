How you can make your own camp friendship bracelets When we think of summer camp -- we often think of the fun crafts and activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When we think of summer camp, we often think of the fun crafts and activities.

Many of us remember camp friendship bracelets.

On Tuesday, we tried out some camp fun that you can try out with your kids or maybe your grandkids.

Related: Make sure you keep your pool clean this summer with these maintenance tips

QC@3 created Easy Camp Friendship Bracelets.

Here are the instructions:

Measure out a piece of string about 24 inches long Fold the string in half and tie in a knot to make a loop Pick your bead colors Then take a single bead – place one string through the hole Put one string through the opposite side Pull strings tight – it will push bead to the top, toward the knotted loop Continue until bracelet is long enough. Finally knot the end with a single bead

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.