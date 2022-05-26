FRESH2DEATH offering immersive experience into Black culture

Davita Galloway: Charlotte is Creative's new Best Friend Dupp & Swat co-owner Davita Galloway is opening a brand new show called FRESH2DEATH: AN EXHIBIT CELEBRATING BLACK FASHION + CULTURE alongside her brother.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Art is life. Simply put.”

Those few, simple words sum up Davita Galloway’s passion. She and her brother, Dion, are the owners of dupp&swat studio and are now gearing up for a new show: FRESH2DEATH: AN EXHIBIT CELEBRATING BLACK FASHION + CULTURE.

Much like Davita’s summation of her passion, the show’s name sounds simple. But in both cases, simple is deceiving.

FRESH2DEATH will be so much more than an exhibit, Davita told QC Morning; it will be a celebration of Black joy, of Black pain, an immersive experience of fashion, music, art and more.

The exhibit opens at 6 p.m. Friday at The Mint Museum. Get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

