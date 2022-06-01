Celebrating National Trails Day with Carolina Thread Trail The Carolina Thread Trail hosts one of the largest celebrations locally of National Trails Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and there are so many ways to get out and enjoy the sunny weather.

This week, we’re celebrating National Trails Day, which is on Saturday, June 4. This annual event was founded by the American Hiking Society thirty years ago. It’s a day to get out on trails and to build awareness and appreciation of trails.

QC@3 was joined by Jessica Otto, the campaign manager for the Carolina Thread Trail.

She highlights a few fun programs at the trail such as a guided hike, bike ride and outdoor concerts.

If you don’t want to join the events, she encourages you to get outside on a trail.

