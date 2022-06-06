Garden prep! How to protect your plants from the heat Erin Hostetler is the Patio Farmer. She joined us with some tips to help us protect those plants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week, we’re expecting temperatures in the upper 80s, but you know when that sun is out, it just feels hot no matter what.

And a lot of plants don’t like sitting in the heat all day any more than we do.

They include the best practices for water; choosing a container that will hold moisture; placement for container gardens; managing heat in raised beds and in the ground; and recommendations for plants that love the heat.

