Author talks ‘The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Stories from St. Olaf, life lessons from Sicily, plenty of cheesecakes and snarky comments.

You can find it all in pretty much every episode of The Golden Girls.

It’s been 30 years since the iconic sitcom ended but it’s still on TV almost daily and fans still love it.

That includes Matthew Browning, author of “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide.”

He joined us to talk all things Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia!

