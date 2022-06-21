Krispy Kreme kicks off summer with new soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte Krispy Kreme kicked off the summer on Tuesday by introducing its own soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte and nine other U.S. markets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Krispy Kreme kicked off the summer on Tuesday by introducing its own soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte and nine other U.S. markets.

According to a press release, Original Glazed Soft Serve is being added to Krispy Kreme’s menu as a ‘one-of-a-kind- ice cream made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s proprietary and secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze favor, as well as real whole milk.

Related: Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

The ice cream will be available in shakes, cones and cups.

Krispy Kreme shake duos (Krispy Kreme)

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

Krispy Kreme’s location in shops that will be offering the ice cream beginning next Tuesday in or around the Charlotte area include:

2116 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC

119 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC

8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, NC

9301 East Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC

8800 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Pineville, NC

1428 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC,

1525 Celanese Rd., Ste. 102, Rock Hill, SC

1641 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, NC

2990 E. Franklin Square, Gastonia, NC

Krispy Kreme chocolate iced cone (Krispy Kreme)

Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:

Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled ® , Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™.

, Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™. Cups and Waffle Cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced.

Toppings and Inclusions, including Original Glazed doughnut pieces.

Fans should visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/icecream to identify shops offering the ice cream.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.