Bazal Gallery and Nightclub is holding its Grand Opening on Saturday The venue, which features an art gallery upstairs and a night club downstairs, will hold its Grand Opening this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new twist on nightlife is set to begin this weekend, as Bazal Gallery and Nightclub will hold its Grand Opening on Saturday night.

The club will open in the same neighborhood as the NC Music Factory, and will feature elegant art and wine, as well as a more typical nightclub environment, albeit in different areas.

Sophisticated drinks and cocktails will be served upstairs, while a more nightclub-type atmosphere with a dance floor will be downstairs.

To learn more about the club and what you can expect, check out our segment above.

Related: Do you believe in Magic? Join an evening with Doc the Magician

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.