Staying fit while gaining friends: Charlotte Girls Who Walk Joins QC@3

Charlotte Girls who Walk Robyn Riedlinger, Community Director of Charlotte Girls Who Walk, joins us on QC@3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Walking is a great to stay fit and get your steps in. What if there was a way you could also make friends and have good conversations?

Today, the QC@3 team was joined by Robyn Riedlinger, Community Director of Charlotte Girls Who Walk.

“We’ve fostered a safe community for women to be themselves, to feel accepted, and again, to make new friends” Riedlinger mentions about the organization.

Their next walk is scheduled for July 3.

For more information on how you could join, visit their Instagram page, @charlottegirlswhowalk, and TikTok, Charlotte Girls Who Walk.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.