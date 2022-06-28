A new three-screen nonprofit cinema opens in the Queen City The first three-screen nonprofit cinema, Independent Picture House, opened in the Queen City on June 24 in the NoDa neighborhood.

Brad Ritter, executive director of the Independent Picture House, and Jay Morong, director of programming, stopped by QC Morning to tell us more about the new addition to the city.

Located in the same building in the Charlotte Art League, some of their upcoming films include: “Official Competition,” “Olga,” “As Far As I Can Walk,” “Lost Highway” and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” which opens in mid-July.

