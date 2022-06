CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brett Tempest of Gather Ye Honey shows us ways to make honey and the importance of beekeeping.

In 2012, he took a class by the Mecklenburg County Beekeeper’s Association, which inspired him to become a beekeeper in the community.

“We’ve enjoyed beekeeping enough that we just kept on growing it and we had to start selling it,” Tempest mentions as the company has grown to have nearly 80 bee farms.

