Give blood, get free ice cream: ‘Give a Pint-Get a Pint Blood Drive’ returns

The drive lasts for three days only.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is proud to team up with the American Red Cross and Ben & Jerry’s again this year for a sweet deal: The annual Give a Pint-Get a Pint Blood Drive returns in July.

Anyone who donates blood at select locations between July 13 through 15, 2022, will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream for local Ben & Jerry’s locations, and – while supplies last – a Red Cross tee-shirt.

Who doesn’t love ice cream on a hot July day?

Want more information? Call 1-800-733-2767, visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the Blood Donor App. Be sure to use sponsor code Benandjerry.

Here’s where you can donate:

🍦 Wednesday, July 13

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Novant Health Presbyterian, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte

🍦 Thursday, July 14

  • 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Goshen Presbyterian Church, 380 Woodlawn St., Belmont
  • 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Bank of America - Urban Garden, 100 N. College St., Charlotte
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Ben & Jerry’s Fairview, 7800 Fairview Road, Charlotte
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, 127 S. Main St., Davidson
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Hilton Garden Inn, 444 Cox Road, Gastonia
  • Noon-4:30 p.m.: Forest Hill Church - Fort Mill, 2099 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC
  • 12:30-5 p.m.: Mint Museum, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte

🍦 Friday, July 15:

  • 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Honda of Concord, 7650 Bruton Smith Blvd., Concord
  • 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Life Time Charlotte, 11220 Golf Links Drive, Charlotte

Ask a friend to join you 💬 and spread the word. 📢

WBTV and the Red Cross urge everyone to help by donating during the Give a Pint-Get a Pint Blood Drive.

