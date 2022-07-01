Learning kayaking basics before getting out on the water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to enjoy time out on the water.
Even if you don’t have a boat, kayaking is a popular way to get out on our area’s waterways.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy learned the kayaking basics with the Mountain Island Lake Paddle Company. She also learned how to paddleboard.
Join us on QC Morning today! @cherylbrayboy is taking a kayaking lesson with Susan from the Mountain Island Lake Paddle Co. #kayaking #boating @JohnCarterWBTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/LGgxKPKf6q— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) June 29, 2022
