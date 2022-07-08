Checking out the fun under the big top The Flip Circus is in town and Cheryl Brayboy gets a close up look at what it has to offer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The circus is in town. Flip Circus, that is.

Performances are taking place this weekend through July 24 in the big top outside Concord Mills Mall.

Cheryl faces the Cage of Death at the Flip Circus Take a sneak peak at what else the circus has to offer.

“It’s such a small but big tent on the inside,” said Alexa Vazquez, one of the owners Flip Circus.

The Vazquez family has owned and operated circuses for more than 50 years and four generations. The Flip Circus, however, is new. This will be the first time it’s come to Concord.

There will be acrobats from Ukraine, the Cage of Death, not-so-scary clowns and more.

“It’s a comedy for the whole family,” said Vazquez of the clowns.

Tickets are $25 for children and $40 for adults, available at flipcircus.com.

