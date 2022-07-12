Amazon Prime Days 2022: Protecting yourself from scams while online shopping

Protecting yourself from Prime Day scams Learn how to stay aware of the many scams that can come with online shopping during one of the biggest sales of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the big deals often come big problems.

Amazon Prime Days officially started on July 12 at 3 a.m., which not only means special deals, but scams can become more prevalent.

Tom Bartholomy with Better Business Bureau joined QC Morning to explain the importance of being aware of scams and where your money is going while online shopping.

Other retail stores are also taking advantage of one of the largest online retail companies’ big day with special online deals as well.

