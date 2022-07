‘24 Hours of Booty’ returns July 29 24 Hours of Booty runs July 29 through July 30.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s hard to believe that 24 Hours of Booty is just a few weeks away.

If you want to participate, there’s still time to register!

Katy Ryan, executive director of the 24 Foundation, talked with us about what to expect, including something new that will be out there this year.

24 Hours of Booty runs July 29 through July 30.

You may also like: TRIVIA: Enter to win Monster Jam tickets!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.