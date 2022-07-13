Calling all artists! The Town of Valdese invites artists to Paint the Park

The Town of Valdese is calling artists to Paint the Park Up to 35 artists will get the chance to paint a scene in Valdese Lakeside Park in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Helen Tueffel, member of the Board of the Rock School Arts Foundation and sponsor of the Paint the Park event joined QC@3 to show how local artists can get involved.

Up to 35 artists will be accepted and will get the chance to paint a scene in Valdese Lakeside Park in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Related: Celebrating Local Art for National Upcycling Day

Some places mapped out where artists will paint include McGalliard Falls, Meytre Grist Mill and designated spots for meditation and sunsets.

The event will be held in Valdese Lakeside Park, a 300-acre forested preserve in Valdese, North Carolina from September 10 to September 15.

For more information on how to get involved check out the Paint the Park website. Registration opened on June 1 and will close on August 15.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.