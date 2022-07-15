Barctic shirt helps keep dogs cool in the summer heat Coolvio developed a shirt that helps keep dogs healthy and cool when it's hot out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you talk about the ‘dog days’ of summer, you typically aren’t talking about actual dogs.

Unless, that is, you are perhaps a new company in Charlotte called Coolvio.

Coolvio has developed and patented a dog shirt, known as the ‘bArctic,’ which is specifically designed to keep dogs healthy and cool when it’s hot out.

The fabric technology was invented by Coolvio’s team of physicists right here in the Queen City.

The shirt uses light therapy to bring health, comfort and energy to the pups wearing them.

Coolvio co-found Linda Coad and inventer/physicist Marco Scipioni stopped by the show to talk a bit more about their pet technology.

Related: Keeping trees healthy during the summer months

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.