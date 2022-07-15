Road closures begin Friday morning for Garth Brooks shows at Bank of America Stadium With those shows come road closures in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The thunder will indeed roll in uptown Charlotte this weekend.

After multiple COVID-19 pandemic cancellations, country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his tour to Bank of America Stadium for two shows, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night.

It will mark Brooks’ first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers and his first time in Charlotte in 24 years.

With those shows come road closures in uptown Charlotte. They are:

Friday, July 15

Brooklyn Village Avenue – between South Church Street and South College Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

Graham Street – Between South Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 11 a.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 17

Levine Avenue of the Arts – Between South Church Street and South Tryon Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

Morehead Street – Right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77 northbound ramp – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

South Graham Street – Right southbound lane between West Fourth Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

South Mint Street – Right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

South Mint Street – Between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

South Mint Street – Between Morehead Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue – From 11 a.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 17

West Fourth Street – Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

Saturday, July 16

Brooklyn Village Avenue – between South Church Street and South College Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

Brooklyn Village Avenue – between Church Street and Mint Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

Levine Avenue of the Arts – Between South Church Street and South Tryon Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

Morehead Street – Right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77 northbound ramp – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

South Graham Street – Right southbound lane between West Fourth Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

South Mint Street – Right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

South Mint Street – Between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

West Fourth Street – Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.