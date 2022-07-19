Catching up with Charlotte FC players with Carolina roots

Catching up with players from the Charlotte FC with Carolina roots Charlotte FC currently ranks 8th place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS standings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is a big match tomorrow for Charlotte FC as the team opens up the entirety of Bank of America Stadium for fans to watch them take on Chelsea Football Club of the Premier League.

Charlotte FC currently ranks 8th place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS standings.

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda caught up with three players with Carolina connections: Jaylin Lindsay, Brandt Bronico and George Marks.

Lindsay was born in Pineville, Bronico played soccer at UNC Charlotte, and Marks was born in Raleigh and attended Clemson University.

Tickets are still on sale for the game tomorrow, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

