Keeping your child’s rooms organized over the summer

How to keep your kids organized QC@3 is joined by Kenzie Harkey, the founder and organizing expert of Simly Dare.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kenzie Harkey, Founder and Organizing Expert behind Simply Dare, joined QC@3 to give some tips on how to keep your child’s room organized.

Here are some of the tips she mentioned in today’s show:

Organizing Artwork and Schoolwork: Set up a drop zone in a drawer or bin where the kids do homework. Go through it once a week and keep the most special masterpieces. Display them in the playroom and rotate them out.

Add a “too small” and “too large” bin for clothes that either need to be donated or passed down to a younger sibling and one spot for the clothes that the child has yet to grow into. Encouraging your child to be organized: Involve your children in the process as early as age 5. Harkey says this teaches them the value of giving back and being intentional with their space.

