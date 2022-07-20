Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets available starting July 28th

Mary King is back … sort of Mary King talks with us virtually about her family, maternity leave, and the upcoming ticket sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will be able to get your ticket to win this year’s Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home starting Thursday, July 28th!

This year’s home is near downtown Monroe, North Carolina, and is being built again by Jeff Newton and his team at Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

Only 26,000 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last year, WBTV viewers helped set a record by selling out all of the 22,500 available tickets in just 9 days.

The home on Arden Drive will be loaded with custom features and is just under 2,800 square feet. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and unique touches like a keeping room off the kitchen and a sitting room off the main bedroom.

You can be entered to win the home by simply reserving your $100 ticket. You will also be entered to win several other great prizes.

For the first time ever, purchasing a ticket on the first day they are available gets you entered to win the First Day prize! That prize is a $2,500 gift card to Publix.

Prizes this year include:

▪ First Day: $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Publix – Deadline to enter: July 28

▪ Tickets on Sale: $5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics – Deadline to enter: August 3

▪ Early Bird: 2022 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota – Deadline to enter:: August 19

▪ Bonus: $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Belk – Deadline to enter: September 30

▪ Open House: $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of ASHLEY (available once Open Houses start)

No child treated at St. Jude or their family ever has to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food. This year’s ticket sales will help cover treatment for six St. Jude patients. The treatments for pediatric cancer can last up to three years or more and cost on average $425,000, not including housing, travel, and food.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is currently working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and hospital leaders say they won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

You can support those efforts by purchasing your ticket online here after July 28, 2022, and by calling 1-800-592-1602.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

