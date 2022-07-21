Gilde Brewery is celebrating German culture with Sommerfest The Grand Prize for the winners of the inaugural Stein Holding competition include a trip for two to Oktoberfest 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC@3 learns more about the Sommerfest by Gilde Brewery by owner Karsten Uhlmann.

Charlotte’s German brewery is celebrating its culture with their Sommerfest this weekend, July 23. Participants of the event could possibly win a trip to the Oktoberfest in Germany!

Some events during the Sommerfest include live music, ax throwing and more!

The Grand Prize for the winners of the inaugural Stein Holding competition includes a trip for two to Oktoberfest 2023.

The competition is held on July 23 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Some other prizes include a party for 10 in the brewery, a pair of tickets to a brewer’s dinner or a $100 Gilde Brewery gift card.

