MakerSpace Charlotte: An artistic space to celebrate creativity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An artistic space that welcomes people of all talents to come together and learn and create.

MakerSpace Charlotte’s motto is “Make. Learn. Share,” and the nonprofit is working to help people get equal access to science and technology education.

Executive Director Steven Gray joined QC@3 to talk about the organization and its goals.

The goal is to provide affordable access and training for a wide variety of tools and equipment and to foster a community on using these items in a safe and productive environment.

Steven Gray, Executive Director of MakerSpace Charlotte stopped by the QC studio to share how the lab works! People of all talents and skill levels can take a class and then they're off to the races - to make cool stuff.

The needs of the artists, artisans and entrepreneurs are at the forefront of the planning for the space.

Membership is $50 a month for you and your family. You can cancel at any time, no questions asked. They hold open house events every Wednesday evening starting at 7.

