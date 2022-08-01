Yum! Here’s how to make Mac’s Speed Shop’s peach cobbler Yum! Here’s how to make Mac’s Speed Shop’s peach cobbler (Mac's Speed Shop)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mac’s Speed Shop is rolling out its new peach cobbler dessert and sharing the recipe with you! Here’s what you’ll need to get started.

» Related: Making delicious chicken wings at home

Ingredients for the cobbler filling:

· 2.5 lbs of frozen peaches

· 2 tbsp lemon juice

· 1.5 cups granulated sugar

· ½ tbsp kosher salt

· ¾ cups AP flour

· 4 oz. butter, melted

· ½ tbsp ground cinnamon

Ingredients for the cobbler topping:

· 1 cup AP flour

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· ½ tbsp baking powder

· ½ tbsp ground cinnamon

· ½ tbsp kosher salt

Extra ingredients:

· 2 oz. butter

· 2 eggs

Instructions:

1. Allow peaches to thaw to room temperature

2. Preheat over to 350 degrees

3. Mix all cobbler filling ingredients together thoroughly

4. Lightly spray an aluminum half pan with pan spray

5. Spread cobbler filling evenly in the pan

6. Cover with aluminum foil

7. Bake for 20 minutes

8. Remove the cobbler from the oven, remove the aluminum foil and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature

9. Mix cobbler topping ingredients together

10. Cut butter into dry ingredients using your hands to rub the butter and flour mixture. It should look lumpy!

11. Mix in the eggs

12. Using two spoons or a 1 oz scoop, dollop the topping evening on the room temperature filling

13. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Turn and check cobbler after 30 minutes

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.