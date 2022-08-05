How to become an ‘empty nester’

Your kids are heading off to college and you’re so proud of them because it’s a huge accomplishment. So why do you feel so sad?

How to become an ‘empty nester’ Life coach Colleen Odegaard provided some advice to help parents get through this transition.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Colleen Odegaard is a life coach and host of the “Wake Up to Your Life” podcast.  She has some advice for empty nesters to get through this transition.

Some tips include:

  • Feel your feelings
  • FaceTime is your friend
  • Get a hobby
  • Connect, connect, connect
  • Remember, you’re still mom and dad

