How to become an ‘empty nester’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the way it’s supposed to be.
Your kids are heading off to college and you’re so proud of them because it’s a huge accomplishment. So why do you feel so sad?
Colleen Odegaard is a life coach and host of the “Wake Up to Your Life” podcast. She has some advice for empty nesters to get through this transition.
Some tips include:
- Feel your feelings
- FaceTime is your friend
- Get a hobby
- Connect, connect, connect
- Remember, you’re still mom and dad
