Five recommendations for ‘National Book Lovers Day’ We're telling you about books from five local authors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than sitting down with a good book.

And if you’re looking for a new book, today is the day.

It’s National Book Lovers Day! Halli Gomez with Park Road Books dropped to talk about five books by local authors that you should check out. They are:

Deadly Declarations by Landis Wade

After Everyone Else by Leslie Hooton

The Grand Design by Joy Callaway

The New Neighbor by Karen Cleveland

Winter Work by Dan Fesperman

You may also like: Transitioning to kindergarten: How to get your youngster ready for the classroom

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.