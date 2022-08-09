Five recommendations for ‘National Book Lovers Day’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than sitting down with a good book.
And if you’re looking for a new book, today is the day.
It’s National Book Lovers Day! Halli Gomez with Park Road Books dropped to talk about five books by local authors that you should check out. They are:
- Deadly Declarations by Landis Wade
- After Everyone Else by Leslie Hooton
- The Grand Design by Joy Callaway
- The New Neighbor by Karen Cleveland
- Winter Work by Dan Fesperman
