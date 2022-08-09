Panthers Fan Fest returns ahead of 2022 season Everyone is anxiously awaiting the opening of the gates of the Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everyone is anxiously awaiting the opening of the gates of the Bank of America Stadium.

But on Thursday, Aug. 11, Carolina Panthers fans can get ready for a night of football, fireworks and fun for the entire family!

Fan Fest 2022 is back and Riley Fields and Miguel Vargas with the Panthers joined QC@3 to let us know what to expect this season.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show. For the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristband.

