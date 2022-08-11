Is your student interested in a STEM career? Check out Polygon Charlotte.

Learning about STEM with Polygon Charlotte Polygon Charlotte is a student-led organization focused on providing students with STEM education and resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - STEM careers, or careers centering around science, technology, engineering and math, include some of the fastest growing job opportunities in a world filled with technological advancement.

One local group, Polygon Charlotte, is preparing students for potential careers in such industries.

Polygon Charlotte is a student-led organization that gives students STEM education and resources, while also teaching them basic skills required in programming and engineering.

The organization is currently holding computer science camps and hardware camps, which you can sign up for here.

Aryan Goyal, the founder and president of Polygon Charlotte, joined the show to talk more about the group, and why it is so important for students to learn and develop STEM-related skills and interests.

