What is kinetic sand? We made some of our own! It's soft and crumbly sand that holds its shape when you squeeze it or press it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We got crafty on Thursday by making kinetic sand in honor of National Kinetic Sand Day.

Plus, it only sticks to itself, so it makes for easy cleanup!

Watch the video to see how ours turned out.

To make your own, you’ll need:

Sand. It can be craft sand, sand from the hardware store, beach sand, whatever

Cornstarch

Oil. It can be any kind of cooking oil or baby oil

Instructions:

Mix 5 parts sand and 3 parts cornstarch

Once it’s all mixed, add in 1 part oil

Mix until it’s well combined

If the mixture isn’t sticking together, slowly add a little more oil at the time. If it’s too wet, add more cornstarch

