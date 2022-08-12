Need a ride? Learn about renting personal electric vehicles in Charlotte

Riding electric vehicles with Rent Eboards Charlotte You can rent personal electric vehicles in Uptown through Rent Eboards Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve all seen them. The fancy electric bikes and scooters whizzing around Uptown Charlotte.

Many of them are rented on a short-term basis and owned by the city, but some are also owned by a local company.

Rent Eboards Charlotte will soon be opening up at 1,000-square foot shop in Camp North End.

The company rents out a wide range of personal electric vehicles (PEVs), including onewheels, skateboards, scooters, bikes, unicycles and more.

You can rent one of the vehicles for as short as one hour, or as long as a full week, as long as you are over the age of 18.

Andy Powell of Rent Eboards Charlotte came by the station and let our own Cheryl Brayboy take a test drive in the parking lot.

