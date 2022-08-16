Getting crafty at MakerSpace Charlotte There’s a spot in Charlotte where you can go and learn all about woodworking and even make some things to take home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Did you guys have a shop class when you were in school?

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at MakerSpace Charlotte and checking out its 2,000-square-foot wood shop.

We are live this morning from @MakerspaceCLT! We are learning how to make some@cool stuff from the wood shop here! #create #CLT #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/f8GVASCWhz — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 16, 2022

We also learned how to make some cool stuff!

Making your own cutting board at MakerSpace Charlotte The space has its own wood shop for making some cool stuff to take home!

