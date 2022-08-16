So sweet! Trying Lemon Meringue Pie as a cocktail

So sweet! Trying Lemon Meringue Pie The lemon dessert is usually made with lemon juice, egg yolks and sometimes sugar starch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Zesty and sweet, it’s National Meringue Pie Day!

The lemon dessert is usually made with lemon juice, egg yolks and sometimes sugar starch.

The history of pie stems from several theories but one from National Today reports the dessert leads back to lemon-based pies, puddings and custards from the Middle Ages.

But here to put a modern twist on the dessert is Rusty Lewter, from Your Charlotte Bartender.

Here are the ingredients to make a Lemon Meringue Pie Cocktail:

1oz Vanilla vodka

1oz Lemoncello

1/2 oz Licor 43

1/2 oz fresh pressed lemon juice

2 tablespoon lemon curd

1 egg whites

You might also like: It’s National Vinyl Records Day. Why not make art out of vinyl records?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.