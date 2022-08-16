Swim lessons provide stress relief to students as school year begins We’re learning about a way for kids to stay fit and relieve some stress.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The school year is starting for some kids in North and South Carolina but as the busy school year starts, it can be overwhelming and stressful for some students.

We’re learning about a way for kids to stay fit and relieve some stress with Kelly Gaines and Allie Gaines of Charlotte Aquatics.

They teach us why swimming is important year-round, and the benefits it can provide for exercise and stress.

Charlotte Aquatics provides swim lessons starting at 6 months old. And provides Water Safety Story Time to groups and schools.

