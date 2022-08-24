North Carolina woman swims the English Channel On this date back in 1875, a 27-year-old merchant Navy captain set out on a swim across the English Channel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On this date back in 1875, a 27-year-old merchant Navy captain set out on a swim across the English Channel.

He was the first to do it and it took him nearly 22 hours.

Today, we’re talking to a woman from North Carolina who just reached the same achievement but in half the time.

This is considered one of the most dangerous swims in the world and Laura Goodwin, who is 44 years old, did it in 10 hours and 44 minutes.

You might also like: Vaccines for your child: Which should they get?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.