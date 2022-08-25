Catching up with members of the 'Second Time Around' film 'Second Time Around' is one of several films to have been filmed in the Charlotte area recently.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Several films have been in the works around the Queen City recently, including ‘Second Time Around.’

The movie, which features a pastor who has an encounter that may prove to be a gift from Heaven, was filmed in both Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.

It is set to roll out on the Pure Flix streaming platform in January 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day - fitting since the film features romantic comedy.

Not only are the sights and scenes local, but so are the filmmakers, many of whom are also local to the area.

Director Joanne Hock and actress Karen Abercrombie joined the show to talk more about the movie, as well as the enamor that Charlotte has with filmmakers.

