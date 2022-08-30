Dyslexia: Non-profit dedicated to students with learning differences

The Fletcher School The Fletcher School strengthens understanding and improves programs associated with learning differences by giving training and other resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Fletcher School empowers students with learning differences to realize their full potential. The school offers individuated, multisensory, college preparatory curriculum from kindergarten to 12th grade that helps every student succeed.

Through the Rankin Institute, The Fletcher School strengthens understanding and improves programs associated with learning differences by giving training, information, and services to parents, teachers and more in the community.

The school breaks down learning differences, a common learning disorder. according to fletcher school, an estimated 80 percent of those with learning disorders have reading disorders or Dyslexia. The Fletcher School was mainly found to guide students with language-based learning differences.

