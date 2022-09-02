Artistic roller skater is going to the World Skate Games

Local teen to compete in World Artistic Roller Skating Championships Matthew Heilig is headed to Argentina next month to participate in the World Artistic Roller Skating Championships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Matthew Heilig is rolling to World Artistic Roller Skating Championships, but he wasn’t always a skater. Five years ago, Matthew was a baseball player in 3rd grade, but after seeing his sister’s roller-skating practices on Saturday at Kat’s Roller Rink, Matthew was hooked to the sport.

Matthew has earned seven gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal from the national championships. The World Skate Games is the highest level for this sport

There are about 20 people on Kat’s Roller Rink team ranging from ages 4 to 63. Matthew is the first Kate’s Artistic Roller skate to qualify for the World Skate Games in Argentina. He will be competing in the Junior men’s free skating.

Your donations would greatly help Matthew, his coach Nekoe Buckner, and the team by scanning the barcode below. Team Kate’s senior small group (nine players) has qualified for the last three years but didn’t have the funds to attend.

14-year-old Matthew Heilig is soaring in the artistic skating world. (WBTV)

