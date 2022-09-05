Fall décor: Make your space an extension of you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Happy Labor Day! This unofficial end of summer gives some the opportunity to get into the fall spirit. Marie Cloud, a designer at Indigo Pruitt, gives tips for décor that best works with your needs.

Cloud offers how to separate an experience versus decorating a home. Walking into your home, you may want to experience items and concepts that spark your interests. Grabbing things from the store that look good may not connect with your home, but it’s trendy.

Use your senses to frame your space. Choose lighting and paints that resonate with you. Try adding your favorite snake or treat near the front door. Play background sounds or your go-to playlist. Light a candle or buy some flowers.

Check out Indigo Pruitt for your furnishing needs at Home (indigopruitt.com).

