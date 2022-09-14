Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation preparing for Celebrity Golf Classic

4th Annual Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic The golf tournament raises funds to support the foundation's mission of empowering at-risk youth and families in the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Legendary Charlotte Hornets point guard Muggsy Bogues has a long history of giving back to the local community.

Along with other members of the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation, the former basketball star is gearing up to continue the charitable work, this time through the annual Celebrity Golf Classic.

This year’s tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at The Club at Longview in Waxhaw.

The annual golfing event is the foundation’s signature fundraiser to support its mission of empowering at-risk youth and families in the Charlotte community.

In addition to the golf tournament, the event will also feature celebrities, contests, food and drink vendors, a silent auction and an awards show.

