Hornets unveil new Statement Edition uniform, court for upcoming season The Statement Edition uniform remains purple but now features a “Hornets” wordmark on the chest in white with teal trim.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled a new Statement Edition uniform and court for the upcoming NBA season.

The Statement Edition uniform remains purple but now features a “Hornets” wordmark on the chest in white with teal trim. The numbers on the front and back of the jersey follow the same design, while the player name on the back is white with no outline. The word “Charlotte” appears on the bottom left front above the jocktag.

The side panels feature a teal cell pattern that continues onto the shorts in a design inspired by a stinger. The shorts include a “C-cell” logo on the waistband and the team’s secondary logo on each leg.

The Charlotte Hornets released the team's Statement Edition uniforms on Thursday. (Source: Charlotte Hornets)

Both the jersey and shorts have a tone-on-tone cell pattern at the openings for the neck, arms and legs.

[Charlotte Hornets release 2022-23 schedule, host champion Warriors in first month]

For the 2022-23 season, the jersey also includes the No. 6 patch that will be worn on the right shoulder of all NBA uniforms in memory of Bill Russell.

Like all Hornets uniforms, the right chest of the Statement Edition jersey features the Jumpman logo of NIKE, Inc.’s Jordan Brand and the left chest sports the logo of LendingTree, now in its sixth season as the team’s Official Jersey Patch Partner.

The Hornets are scheduled to wear the Statement Edition uniform for each of their eight Saturday home games this season at Spectrum Center – including October 29 against the Golden State Warriors, December 31 against the Brooklyn Nets and January 14 against the Boston Celtics – as well as for the final weekend home game of the regular season on Sunday, April 2, against the Toronto Raptors. The uniforms will also be worn in seven road contests, for a total of 16 times.

Statement Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail this holiday season.

The court

The court will be used at Spectrum Center beginning this season for games in which the team wears the Statement Edition uniform.

Highlights of the new design include:

A purple version of the secondary “Silhouette” logo at center court

A partial primary logo inside the three-point line on each end

A “Hornets” wordmark on each baseline in the quadrant away from the team benches

A tonal cell pattern inside the free-throw lanes

A half basketball design at each free-throw line

The phrase “EST. 1988″ on the apron at center court

A Spectrum Center logo outside each three-point line

A Novant Health logo on the apron in front of each bench

A new location for a potential partner logo on each baseline in the quadrant nearest the team benches

Hornets Statement Edition court design (Hornets/Provided photo)

While the team has had courts corresponding to Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms in previous seasons, this marks the first time the Hornets have had a court tied to the Statement Edition uniform.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.