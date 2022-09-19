Charlit Fashion Show and Expo arrives for second year The show is bringing creatives together to showcase their work, network and help create discussion on the importance of mental health.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fashion and mental health. This will be the second year for the Charlit Fashion Show and Expo.

The show is bringing creatives together to showcase their work, network and help create discussion on the importance of mental health.

Nadia Mcqueen, the show producer, and David Vashon, a designer and creative director, for the show joined QC@3 to discuss its second year.

The event will allow people to have an open dialogue about things they are facing or overcoming.

Under the subtitle “when fashion meets music,” this fashion show is the product of collaboration between designers, artists, and community members raising awareness and offering a reinterpretation of craft and design from a mental health perspective.

The expo is a chance for industry professionals to showcase and market their enterprises, it’s also an opportunity for fashion devotees to speak directly with emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners in the fashion industry.

You might also like: Big Birthday: Celebrating 3 Years of QC Life!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.