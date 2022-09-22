New stadium-style grandstand at first tee one change for Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The fans began arriving at Quail Hollow Club Thursday morning for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Competition tees off Thursday afternoon.

You may also like: Charlotte businesses anticipating economic boom from the Presidents Cup

Look at this gorgeous view from Quail Hollow! @WBTVKristenM is live from The 2022 President’s Cup on QC Morning and QC@3!@PresidentsCup #thursdayvibes @MaryKingTV @cherylbrayboy pic.twitter.com/LJUHQd983n — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) September 22, 2022

This tournament has taken years of planning and we’ve seen a lot of changes happening on the course throughout the year.

Those changes include a huge, stadium-style grandstand. That’s where Kristen Miranda was Thursday morning, as she looked ahead to all the action on the fairway!

You may also like: Exploring the most exclusive spot at Quail Hollow Club

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.