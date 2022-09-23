Art on display in Romare Bearden Park for the Charlotte International Arts Festival

It’s a great time to get out and see some interactive exhibits.

Art on display in Romare Bearden Park for the Charlotte International Arts Festival It’s a great time to get out and see some interactive exhibits.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tons of artists from not just North Carolina, but around the world are showing off their work at the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

It’s a great time to get out and see some interactive exhibits.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in Romare Bearden Park Friday morning, just one of the places where the Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening.

The festival runs through Oct. 2. Here are all the events you need to know about!

Checking out the Charlotte International Arts Festival It's a great time to get out and see some interactive exhibits.

You may also like: Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning