Art on display in Romare Bearden Park for the Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tons of artists from not just North Carolina, but around the world are showing off their work at the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in Romare Bearden Park Friday morning, just one of the places where the Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening.

The festival runs through Oct. 2. Here are all the events you need to know about!

We are live from Romare Bearden Park for @BlumenthalArts Charlotte International Arts Festival. We’re checking out the Tree of Life and H20! #Art @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/D4YIn1iQGc — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) September 23, 2022

