How to preserve your pumpkins throughout the spooky season With still a month left until Halloween, how do you make sure they don’t rot before then?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some of you are really on top of things and have already gotten those pumpkins.

But with still a month left until Halloween, how do you make sure they don’t rot before then?

David White and Ashley Bigger with Union Market joined us with some pumpkin-preserving tips.

They also talked about how long pumpkins should last once you get them home and if its color can make a difference.

Watch the video above for tips from the pros.

